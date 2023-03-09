(KXNET) — As we continue to trudge through the snow this winter, experts have an update on grazing expectations for this year.

As of March 9, the entire state is either abnormally dry, in moderate drought, or in severe drought, especially along the western edge of the state.

And the NDSU Extension Service provided an outlook for this year’s grazing season.

A livestock specialist says there was good forage production last year, despite the 2021 drought, because of high rainfall.

But low precipitation in recent months has caused drought conditions to return.

The Extension service says the two factors that will influence 2023 forage production are grazing management in 2022 and precipitation we may get from April to June.