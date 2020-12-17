NDSU outlines plans to address hate speech

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The president of North Dakota State University has issued a personal apology and outlined plans to address recent hate speech incidents and improve the racial climate on campus.

In a message to the university community, President Dean Bresciani said it’s important to aggressively speak out against bigotry, racism, and prejudice.

A group of NDSU students were recently discovered to be using a slur against Black people on a messaging app, officials said.

Bresciani also said two other instances of “potential hate speech” were discovered and brought to the school’s attention. He did not elaborate.