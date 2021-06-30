NDSU president ‘surprised’ by critical performance review

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani has signed an agreement with the state Board of Higher Education to stay on the job for 18 more months, following a harsh performance review.

The contract calls for Bresciani to serve out his term through the end of 2022. After that, he will become a tenured professor in health sciences and education.

The board released documents on Wednesday relating to Bresciani’s unusually critical evaluation. Bresciani said in a memo that he was taken aback by the “overall negative tenor of the summary” and disputed many of its assertions.

