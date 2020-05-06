NDSU study: Grim outlook for North Dakota economy due to COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A new study by the North Dakota State University presents a grim outlook for North Dakota’s economy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The special report was done by Jeremy Jackson, director of the Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise at NDSU.
It uses a forecasting model that indicates total wages and salaries are likely to decline by 20% to 60%. The study predicts North Dakota’s labor force will decline by 7.5% to 15% and that the unemployment rate could increase by as much as 20%.
The model also predicts North Dakota’s total tax collections may decrease by more than 50%.