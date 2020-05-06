NDSU study: Grim outlook for North Dakota economy due to COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A new study by the North Dakota State University presents a grim outlook for North Dakota’s economy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The special report was done by Jeremy Jackson, director of the Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise at NDSU.

It uses a forecasting model that indicates total wages and salaries are likely to decline by 20% to 60%. The study predicts North Dakota’s labor force will decline by 7.5% to 15% and that the unemployment rate could increase by as much as 20%.

The model also predicts North Dakota’s total tax collections may decrease by more than 50%.