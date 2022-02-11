BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Strong winds are whipping up blizzard-like conditions and closing sections of interstates and highways in North Dakota and Minnesota.

ND DOT highway cam near Drayton, looking west.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation closed Interstate 29 from Canada to the South Dakota border because of near-zero visibility and icy conditions.

Travel is also prohibited on Highway 13 from Interstate 29 to Wahpeton. In Minnesota, the State Patrol advised no travel in northwestern Minnesota due to near whiteout conditions.

Interstate 94 between Moorhead and Fergus Falls was closed along with sections of seven highways. The National Weather Service posted a blizzard warning Friday for eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota.