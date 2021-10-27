Nearly 74,000 North Dakotans won’t see this story at home — they don’t have Internet connections

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

According to a data survey on Internet connectivity, nearly 23 percent of North Dakotans don’t have an online connection in their homes.

Using Census and Economic Research Service data, Review.org ranked the 50 states in terms of percentage of the population with Internet service.

North Dakota ranks 27th in the nation for connectivity — 77 percent of residents have a home connection to the Internet.

In terms of people, that means 73,979 households don’t have an Internet connection, according to the survey.

The vast majority of those are in rural areas.

But that figure might be a bit misleading in terms of any method of Internet access. These North Dakotans might not have a home Internet connection, but the survey did not include households using a cellular data plan or any other type of mobile phone online access. In other words, while these households might not be connected, people in the home might have Internet access through their cellphones.

Nationwide, it’s estimated 27.6 million households lack an online hook-up.

And, surprisingly, there are 265,331 households nationwide that still use a dial-up connection to go online. With these ancient types of connections, it takes nearly 2 minutes to load a website.

