CASSELTON, N.D. (KXNET) — One man has been rushed to the hospital after a rollover crash that occurred Monday morning in Cass County.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 11:54 a.m., a Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on I-94 about 18 miles west of Casselton. The driver, an 18-year-old male from Schuyler, Nebraska, was attempting to pass a semi truck, but was apparently driving too fast for the weather conditions. This caused him to drive into a drift on the roadway, where he lost control of his vehicle, overturned and landed in the median.

The driver of the vehicle was transported via ambulance to Essential in Fargo for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.