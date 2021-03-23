Need for disputed pipeline argued in Minnesota appeals court

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has heard arguments over Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 replacement project in northern Minnesota, which opponents are calling unnecessary due to an eventual decline in the demand for oil.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company broke ground on the replacement pipeline in December after receiving a construction stormwater permit from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday and is expected to issue a decision by June.

Line 3 runs from Alberta across North Dakota and Minnesota to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

