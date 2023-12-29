NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Next week starts the new year, which means coming up there’s a whole new tax season.

Now, North Dakota just released some tax forms for you to start working on your taxes for 2023. The deadline to turn in taxes is April 15.

According to the IRS, it takes an average person more than half a day to fill out all the necessary forms.

The tax commissioner’s office notes the 2023 legislature changed the existing five-bracket system for individuals, estates, and trusts to a three-bracket system with overall lower rates, including a substantial first bracket with a zero rate.

Income tax booklets, tax forms, and 2024 income withholding are some of the forms available to get a jump start on your taxes.