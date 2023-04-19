(KXNET) — In the wake of a recent State Supreme Court lawsuit over North Dakota’s abortion ban, revisions to the law have been approved, and are now heading to the Governor’s desk.

If the revisions are approved, legal burdens will no longer be a worry for medical providers performing abortions in cases of women with ‘medical emergencies’ or ‘serious health risks’. The ruling, which passed by a majority in the Senate and House, clears up language in our state’s heartbeat bill and trigger law, and allows medical care for ectopic and molar pregnancies as well as any life-threatening complications.

These revisions do not add or lessen abortion restrictions, but will instead clear up language to protect medical providers.

“It does not enact new restriction on abortion,” explained Representative Karan Hohr. “It only better restates the existing laws, taking into consideration requests from the medical community and the recent state supreme court decision.”

This bill also allows abortions for women pregnant by rape or incest up to six weeks after pregnancy begins.