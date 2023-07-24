NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota is one of the top agriculture-producing states in the country, and the USDA recognizes this state as an essential state for our nation’s ag economy.

In Monday’s Eye on Ag and Energy, we check out new leadership in the USDA, which may impact North Dakota ranches and farms.

The federal agency brings on Xochitl Torres Small, the first Latina deputy secretary. Torres Small has now been sworn in as the Department of Agriculture’s deputy secretary.

Before the USDA, she worked with rural agricultural communities, fighting for affordable housing, loans, and grants, and worked with tribal lands to provide better access to internet and opportunity.

She promises to help states, like North Dakota, prosper even more in agriculture.

“We can prove that there are more options than just getting big or out, but rather we can be there so that the next generation of farmers, foresters, researchers, rural people, and every single partner of USDA can get innovative instead,” said Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, Xochitl Torres Small.

She will also be instrumental in the 2023 farm bill, which is expected to be drafted in mid-September. The current farm law expires on September 30.

The farm bill is legislation covering everything from farm programs to nutrition and even ag research and education.