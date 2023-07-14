NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — In this month’s director’s cut, oil and gas production has increased significantly, while the price of oil has dropped.

While oil production numbers increased by more than a million barrels from April to May, the most significant change can be seen in the gas production and capture numbers. This number increased by more than four billion cubic feet from April to May.

In April, the price of oil was at just over $75 a barrel; however, that dropped to $65 in May. Now, that price has increased to $71 a barrel, remaining below the April numbers.

Additionally, the wells permitted for drilling saw some changes. As of April, this number was 89 wells, which dropped to 63 in May. However, the number is back up to 85 for June. And the wells producing now is now at an all-time high of just under 18,000.

Justin Kringstad, the director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority, said, “The utilization, even nationwide, for gas-fired power generations is continuing to grow, so the component of that market share is not little anymore, it’s a substantial piece of the US gas utilization.”

North Dakota expects to continue seeing growth throughout the summer.