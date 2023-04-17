(KXNET) — The Environmental Protection Agency announced a new proposal regarding federal vehicle emissions standards in North Dakota and the rest of the nation.

This is to help accelerate the transition to a clean vehicle future and tackle climate change in the U.S.

The new emissions standards would be for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles starting with the model year 2027.

The EPA projects that with its new standards of emissions, we would avoid nearly 10 billion tons of CO2 emissions over the next 30 years.

So, what does this mean for the car industry?

According to the EPA, they would have to develop more electric vehicles or hybrid options.

This goes for both small cars and large trucks, vital for a lot of our transportation needs.

Michael S. Regan, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, said, “We’re not prescribing any mandates, and we’re not driving any particular technology out of business, so to speak. I think we’re given the markets and the automobile industry and the private sector, the options to choose on how we best move forward to reach these very, very, very ambitious climate goals.”

According to driveelectricnd.com, there are over 60 public charging stations in North Dakota. To keep up with the Biden Administration’s Clean Energy Initiative, that number has to go up a lot more.