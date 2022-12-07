NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — To deter pharmacy robberies of opioid medications, CVS Health has installed time delay safes in all six North Dakota CVS pharmacies.

The installation of the safe delays is an effort to support law enforcement and help build safer communities.

The time delay function cannot be overridden and stops the possible pharmacy robbers that need to enter and exit the pharmacy to steal from it.

All CVS Pharmacy locations with this technology will display a sign that the delay safes are in use, to prevent access to controlled substances.

Since first installing the delay safes in 2015 in other states, CVS Health officials have seen a 50% drop in pharmacy robberies.

With this latest installation of the safes in North Dakota, CVS now has the technology in 45 states.