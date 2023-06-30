NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Saturday is an exciting day for some people in North Dakota. And that’s because lawmakers made some changes and exemptions to our sales tax law.

One of those changes will impact young and growing families.

“Earlier this year the 68th Legislative session lawmakers brought forth House bill 1177 which will exempt sales of children’s diapers from sales tax. That goes in effect tomorrow. So, families who are buying children’s diapers will no longer pay state and local sales tax on those items, ” said Shannon Fleischer with the North Dakota State Tax Commission Office.

According to the North Dakota State Tax Commission Office, our state has a state sales tax rate of 5%. And cities and counties can impose an additional local tax on top of that 5%.

“So for instance here in Bismarck, we have the 5% for state. 1.5% of the city of Bismarck and 0.5% for the county. So a total of 7% in Bismarck,” said Fleischer.

That means those with big families can save hundreds.

“I think some stats that were run is potentially up to a couple of $100 a year they would be saving. I know, and this is a reference back from session, but a Senator had talked about how his family would save $200 a year,” said Fleischer.

The exemption applies to both disposable and reusable diapers for children. There is already an exemption from the state sales and use tax for adult diapers.

And diapers are not the only thing that will receive exemptions.

The new changes will impact specific populations.

“There is an expansion of an exemption for certain senior citizens organizations they can make exempt purchases if they meet certain qualifications,” said Fleischer.

The changes will also impact the state motor vehicle excise tax for veterans.

“The exemption for Disabled Veterans and their surviving spouses has been expanded. And sometimes when a motor vehicle is purchased at auction there is a fee which is sometimes referred to as a buyers premium which has been part of the taxable purchase price but starting tomorrow that buyers premium will no longer be taxable,” said Fleischer.

If you have questions regarding these new exemptions you can contact the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner’s Office.