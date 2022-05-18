Income eligibility for the state WIC program has changed based on new federal poverty levels.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, the change, which took place earlier this month, increases the income a family can make and still qualify for services, with a family of four now able to earn up to $4,279 each month.

“Helping to keep families healthy is a main goal of WIC,” Amanda Varriano, WIC program director with the North Dakota Department of Health, said in a press release. “WIC ensures that mothers and young children have access to healthy foods, breastfeeding support, accurate information and referrals to other services.”

For more information, visit the North Dakota WIC website.