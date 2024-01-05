NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — House Bill 1417 was passed on March 10, 2023, the bill allows insurance companies to access full driving records, including violations that result in the loss of two or fewer driving points.

This may cost you a lot more money when it comes to your car insurance.

House Bill 1417 went into effect early last year. And soon, drivers may see this higher insurance cost on their next bill.

KX News spoke to one insurance agent to break it all down.

“Previously when would order a motor vehicle report from the state, it didn’t include these smaller infractions that were like one point kind of things or zero points, your small speeding tickets, things of that nature, and now all of that stuff is reportable,” said Kyle Herman, an insurance agent at Farmers Insurance.

Herman says some insurance companies have been using other types of consumer reports to get this information, but with the passing of this bill, all insurance companies will be getting the information if they order a motor vehicle report.

“A lot of drivers that have those small infractions will see an impact to the premium, due to the change in the law and how those are reported,” Herman added.

Examples of minor traffic infractions that could end up costing you more include small type speeding tickets — that’s speeding about 15 miles per hour or less above the speed limit — and stop sign violations.

“Mainly the smaller speeding infractions that you’re gonna see. So, you know, people definitely need to be more aware of that and aware of their driving behavior. Because that can, even though the ticket may be small, the impact on their insurance could be substantial in some cases,” Herma explained.

Herman says that he himself, has not had any clients impacted by this yet, but it could happen. And it can happen no matter which insurance you are currently using.

“Maybe some of the companies that haven’t been, some of those drivers may have been kinda shielded from some of those violations or haven’t impacted their rate, definitely could if they have multiple of them. They could see a surprise maybe when that starts to come through,” said Herman.

Herman adds that there are steps drivers can take to keep their rates lower.

“I think there’s a lot of things drivers can do. One, just obey the laws the best that you can and don’t speed. Don’t do those kinds of things, obviously, then you won’t have those violations show up on your MVR and be reported to your insurance company. Two would be just, there are some discounts for defensive driving and courses that are available. I know a lot of employers offer those courses. A lot of groups will do a discounted rate,” explained Herman.

Of course, drivers should continue to drive carefully and defensively. This will always reduce the chances of seeing those increases due to minor infractions.

Herman also reminds parents of young drivers to watch how their children drive. He says that courses such as Alive at 25 are available for those drivers to teach them safe driving.

He reminds parents that young drivers have half the points that adult drivers do, and they can lose points a lot faster if they are careless behind the wheel.