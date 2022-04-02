WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota State College of Science has a new president. The state Board of Higher Education unanimously selected Rod Flanigan as the 10th president of the two-year Wahpeton college.

Flanigan previously served as dean of business and technology at Cochise College in Arizona. The search committee originally reviewed 21 candidates who met the qualifications for the job.

Flanigan received a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University, a master’s from the University of Utah, and a doctorate from Utah State. He worked in private industry for more than a quarter-century before moving into higher education.

Flanigan says there are “great things” happening at the community college and it’s the place he wants to be.