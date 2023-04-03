(KXNET) — A new State Election Director has been chosen to make sure our state’s elections remain fair and secure.

North Dakota Secretary of State Michael Howe has chosen Erika White to serve as the Election Director for his office.

Howe says he chose White based on her background — as she has a long of working on election issues and her relationships with stakeholders, including her current career as Burleigh County’s election manager.

White herself says a lot goes into managing our elections across the state, including “Finding polling locations, working with stakeholders, finding election workers, training them, following laws, processes, procedures, all of that good stuff to make sure elections are held securely and with integrity.”

On April 17, White will assume the role of the North Dakota Election Director for the Secretary of State’s Office.

In this position, she will be a liaison to election administrators, state officials, and stakeholders on election issues, as well as be involved with projects and initiatives that will help streamline elections and seal any cracks that may appear in ND’s election process.

“Each county auditor runs the elections for their county,” explained White. “So it’s really working closely with them and building relationships with them to ensure that our elections are held well under the leadership of Secretary Howe, and kind of moving that vision forward to make sure that we have good, accessible, safe, secure elections.”

In the last general election in November, over 242,000 North Dakotans cast their votes, that’s about 43% of eligible voters in the state. The state expects more votes to come over the next election season.