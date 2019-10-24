New ND Ethics Commission declines its first complaint

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s fledgling Ethics Commission has declined its first complaint.

The five-person commission met in a 10-minute closed session Wednesday and then voted unanimously to decline the complaint on the basis that it falls outside the commission’s jurisdiction.

Retired district judge Ron Goodman, who chairs the commission, wouldn’t provide a copy of the complaint and referred questions to an assistant attorney general representing the commission. The assistant attorney general referred questions to an attorney general’s office spokeswoman.

It wasn’t immediately clear what might happen to the complaint or if it will be referred to another state agency.

The Ethics Commission is still figuring out rules and procedures for its work.

