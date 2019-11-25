New ND Supreme Court chief justice to be chosen today

State News

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota is getting a new Supreme Court chief justice.

The new chief justice will be chosen by their colleagues and district court judges on Monday. Ballots will be counted at 4 p.m. at the state Capitol in Bismarck.

Justices Daniel Crothers, Lisa Fair McEvers, and Jon Jensen filed to fill the chief justice position that was left open after 86-year-old Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle announced in September he would not seek reappointment to the top post when his term expires at the end of the year.

Justice Jerod Tufte was the only justice who did not express interest.

VandeWalle was elected chief justice five times since 1993. The chief justice is appointed to five-year terms.

