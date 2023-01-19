NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — One of the new faces at the state capitol who makes a living in the dairy industry says his first piece of legislation spells out that drink that does a body good.

Representative Dawson Holle, a dairy farmer south of Mandan, drafted house bill 1255, which defines milk.

His definition says milk specifically comes from a ‘healthy four-legged hooved animal’, including cows and goats.

Holle’s bill is six pages long, it defines both milk and dairy products and the places which produce them.

“This bill does not say that almond milk companies have to re-brand or anything like that,” Rep. Holle said. “It just puts into the century code what milk is and what gives milk.”

So far, the bill is still being considered by a committee.