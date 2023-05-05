NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Right now in North Dakota, drivers have to be pulled over for a traffic offense before they can be ticketed for not wearing a seat belt. But that’s all about to change.

“People think impaired driving is the biggest issue in North Dakota because of our DUI rates. But actually its seat belt use,” said Theresa Liebsch, a Vision Zero coordinator

And a new seatbelt law is set to go into effect this August. Currently, the law states people in the front seat need to buckle up. But once August 1 comes around, everyone in the vehicle is required to fasten their seatbelt.

According to the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, studies show that you are more likely to get into a crash just one mile away from your home.

“I think the closer people are to home they will get more relaxed and they have a tendency to get into accidents more. Accidents can happen anywhere,” said Dylan McAlexander from the Mandan Police Department.

The new law will give law enforcement the right to pull you over if they see you’re not wearing a seatbelt. According to the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, wearing seatbelts save lives.

“Last year over 60% of our fatalities were because people were not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash,” said Liebsch.

“A reckless driver can be anywhere, and the accident doesn’t have to be your fault. It can be someone else’s and the effects will be the same,” said McAlexander.

If ticketed, a driver would be fined $20 per person not wearing a seatbelt.

As of right now, there have been 23 deadly crashes this year in North Dakota. Many of these individuals were not wearing a seat belt. Those with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department say this new law will help lower fatalities in the future.