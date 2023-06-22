NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Sleep apnea is a very common condition that causes the person who is sleeping to stop breathing or have very shallow breathing.

“You can look at your airway as a straw and there is an obstruction in the straw or a kink in the straw. So, the conventional technique obstructive sleep apnea will be to use a C-Pap machine. To bypass the or to push open up that kink so that way you can have oxygen throughout the night,” said Dr. Marie-Piere Charron, a physician at Sanford Hospital.

People who struggle with sleep apnea are at higher risk for diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and memory loss. People who are older, overweight, and male are most likely to develop this condition.

To treat patients, doctors turn to the C-Pap machine. But the machine doesn’t work well with every patient.

“The main reason is not tolerating the mask. Some people will feel very claustrophobic with having the mask. Some people like to move with different positioning and usually you have to sleep on your back,” said Dr. Charron. “They come a see me and they are tired. They are looking for an alternative. They truly want to have a better quality of sleep but the C-Pap machine doesn’t work for them.”

Now a new device called Inspire is giving those with sleep apnea another option.

“It is a device that is very very small. That we will put it on the right side underneath the skin. And it will be connected to two wires. One will be connected on the lower jaw where there is a nerve that will stimulate some muscle or the tongue basically. So, what it does is it will push forward the tongue to keep the airway in the back open,” said Dr. Charron.

And doctors say the procedure is simple.

“This is a surgery very well tolerated. It takes about an hour and a half. It’s not a very painful procedure. It’s an outpatient procedure. Patients are not staying overnight in the hospital. And they are mostly just taking Tylenol after their surgery,” said Dr. Charron.

Doctors are already seeing a major change in their patient’s health due to the device.

“The patient feels more rested. You see them three months, six months later, you can actually see them. In their face, they just feel more rested and they are happier,” said Dr. Charron.

If you would like to see if you are eligible for Inspire, you can call Dr. Charron’s office at 701-323-6000.