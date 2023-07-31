NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A law going into effect on Tuesday aims to help protect stranded motorists here in North Dakota.

The law expands on a current statute that requires motorists to move over when passing an emergency vehicle alongside a highway with their emergency lights on. Starting August 1, drivers will be required to move over if a stranded motorist has their emergency flashers on as well.

According to AAA, a survey shows that in North Dakota, most drivers will move over a lane when they see a vehicle with emergency flashers on — but not everyone.

Roughly one in every 10 North Dakota drivers stated that they “never”, “rarely” or only “sometimes” adhere to such practices.

“On average, we see a tow truck driver killed every two and a half days in the United States,” explained AAA Director of Public Affairs Eugene LaDoucer. “In the latest data I just received this morning 479 stranded motorists were killed. There are routine reports of law enforcement, ambulance drivers, and firefighters being struck alongside the road when they are performing their duties. This is a widespread problem.”

LaDoucer says many of the incidents happen at night when the emergency lights are most visible. He also adds that this new law will be a step in the right direction when it comes to keeping all motorists safe.