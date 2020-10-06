New state program will help pay some North Dakotans’ electric utility bills

Some welcome financial help is coming for about 12,000 North Dakotans who are having trouble keeping up with their bills due to the impact of COVID-19 on their incomes.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services today unveiled the temporary Pandemic Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or P-LIHEAP.

The program provides a one-time payment of $460 to help with the cost of electric utility bills for qualifying households.

To qualify, a household must have participated in North Dakota’s regular heating assistance program through the 2019-2020 heating season, which ended Sept. 30, 2020.

Renters whose electric utility costs are included in their rent do not qualify for the payment.

“The one-time payment will be paid directly to program participants’ electric utility providers,” explained Human Services Economic Assistance Director Michele Gee. “The payment can be used for past-due electric utility bills or applied toward electric utility costs during this pandemic.”

Notices are being mailed to households that may qualify for the program.

The deadline to register for the program is October 31. You can contact the department’s Economic Assistance Program for more information or help at 701-328-3513, 711 (TTY) or dhseap@nd.gov.

The ND Human Services Department estimates about 12,400 North Dakota households could benefit from the program, which is funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Meanwhile, if you don’t qualify for the P-LIHEAP, you may qualify for North Dakota’s regular heating assistance program. You can get more information on this service at www.nd.gov/dhs/locations/countysocialserv.