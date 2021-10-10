New trial slated for ND man facing child endangerment charges

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Wyndmere man facing four counts of felony child endangerment in Burleigh County is again scheduled for trial after missing several court dates since being charged nearly two years ago.

Tory Fowler was stopped in November 2019 for speeding on U.S. Highway 83 near Wilton. A Burleigh County deputy sheriff noticed the odor of burned marijuana in Fowler’s car and later found marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Four children were in the car.

Since his arrest Fowler has missed three pretrial conferences, which resulted in the cancellation of three jury trials. A trial is set for Nov. 24.