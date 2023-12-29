NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — New Year’s is often synonymous with going to parties and maybe having a few drinks but law enforcement is reminding us to make smart decisions this New Year’s.

Kyle Kirchmeier, a Morton County Sheriff, said, “First and foremost, the number one thing is always drinking and driving. That’s the number one thing that gets people hurt and killed during this time of year.”

Kirchmeier says those going out should have a plan in place before they go out.

“Plan your activities ahead on what you’re going to do. Make sure you have a designated driver. You can use Uber or Lyft, there’s programs out there that can get you around if need to be, plus the taxi obviously. And you can always phone a friend. The big thing is you need to have a plan on what you’re going to do if you plan to go out celebrating. The number one thing is going out and celebrating the new year, but you want to do it in a safe manner,” Kirchmeier added.

If you plan to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, be sure you know when you can and cannot shoot them off.

“Fireworks can be shot on December 31st, New Year’s Eve, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the 1st. And then again on January 1st from 5 p.m. until midnight. So, you wanna follow those regulations pretty good. It can be up to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail if convicted of anything outside of that,” Kirchmeier explained.

If you do plan on driving on New Year’s Eve, remember to buckle up and watch for pedestrians who may be crossing the street. Also, remember to always follow the rules of the road.

“The big thing is, if you don’t have to drive on New Year’s Eve, don’t, that’s the safest thing. If you are out and about, you have to be vigilant of other drivers who are out on the road at all times. Make sure you use a safe following distance, like I said, drive defensively. Make sure if you do see anything that is unsafe for other drivers, that are doing things that are unsafe, make sure to call 911 and report those violations to law enforcement,” said Kirchmeier.

Kirchemeier and the Sheriff’s Department hope everyone has a safe and fun New Year’s.