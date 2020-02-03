No Breaks for Delivery Drivers

This Sunday was a busy day for delivery drivers.

According to the National Restaurant Association, 1 in 7 Americans will order their food in today.

Bite Squad food delivery service out in Fargo increased their staffing up to 8 drivers, they normally have 20 on a regular day.

We got the chance to ride along while a driver was making deliveries this afternoon, and found out their favorite part about delivering to football fans is seeing what kind of food they order from the basics to ethnic.

“Pizza and chicken wings and then some people do enjoy something different like Chinese or Pho or Noodles,” shared Bite Squad Lead Driver Leanne Strutz.

On an average day, Leanne can make around $100. Today, she was hoping to add another 50 onto that.