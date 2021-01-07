No charges for Fargo police official who mingled with protesters

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Protesters during Fargo, ND demonstration last weekend.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — No criminal charges will be filed against a former police official who went undercover without telling anyone during a May gathering in memory of George Floyd in Fargo.

Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson resigned following that May 30 gathering that turned violent, resulting in damaged property, a dozen arrests and minor injuries to four police officers.

Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick says the decision not to file charges against Osmundson was made after an independent investigation done by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Critics said Osmundson, while off-duty and not in uniform, should not have been mingling with protesters.

