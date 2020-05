There will be no COVID-19 media briefing today by Governor Burgum.

The governor has moved to a three times a week schedule, holding briefings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch the governor’s briefings live at the KX News website on those days.

While there normally would be a briefing today, the governor has other commitments and will, instead, hold a briefing on Tuesday, May 19.