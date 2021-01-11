No deaths, 121 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,881

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 121 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing January 10, bringing the total positives since testing began to 94,830.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,881 as of January 10. That’s down 18 cases from January 9.

The last time active positives were that low was Sept. 8, when 1,875 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,222, and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

54 were in Cass County

15 were in Grand Forks County

15 were in Burleigh County

9 were in Ward County

4 were in Williams County

2 were in Stark County

3 were in Morton County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported, for the third day in a row.

A total of 1,352 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,114 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 217 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 21 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 91,597 people are considered recovered from the 94,830 positive cases, an increase of 126 people from January 9.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 10 (126) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (121).

Hospitalizations

74 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 10, up 2 from January 9. A total of 3,651 have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 50 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.