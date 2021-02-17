No deaths, 123 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 797

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 123 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 16, bringing the total positives since testing began to 98,901.

Also, the state health department Wednesday confirmed two cases of the UK variant of the COVID-19 virus, a version that is reportedly more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 797 as of February 16. That’s up 11 cases from February 15.

The last time active positives were that low was July 20, 2020, when 766 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,403 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

32 were in Cass County

22 were in Burleigh County

15 were in Grand Forks County

9 were in Stark County

6 were in Ward County

4 were in Williams County

3 were in Morton County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 1,431 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,187 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 235 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 9 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 96,673 people are considered recovered from the 98,901 positive cases, an increase of 99 people from February 15.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 16 (99) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (123).

Hospitalizations

43 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 16, down 30 from February 15. A total of 3,850 people have been hospitalized since reporting began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 53 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.