No deaths, 140 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 913

State News

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 140 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing February 1, bringing the total positives since testing began to 97,936.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 913 as of February 1. That’s up 28 cases from January 31.

The last time active positives were that low was Aug. 12, 2020, when 976 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,207 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

  • 23 were in Burleigh County
  • 19 were in Cass County
  • 11 were in Ward County
  • 9 were in Grand Forks County
  • 8 were in Morton County
  • 7 were in Williams County
  • 7 was in Stark County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 1,422 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,176 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 229 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 17 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 95,601 people are considered recovered from the 97,936 positive cases, an increase of 103 people from February 1.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 1 (103) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (140).

Hospitalizations

42 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 1, down 3 from February 1. A total of 3,794 people have been hospitalized since reporting began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 52 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

North Dakota Resources

