No deaths, 149 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 966

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 149 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 3, bringing the total positives since testing began to 107,912.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 966 as of May 3. That’s down 53 cases from May 2.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,437. They declined to 591 on February 28 but then began rising once more. The active cases had been bubbling above the 1,000 mark for more than a month before today’s number.

Of the new positives:

34 were in Cass County

26 were in Burleigh County

14 were in Ward County

14 were in Williams County

12 were in Grand Forks County

8 were in Morton County

7 were in Stark County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 1,494 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,228 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 256 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 10 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 105,452 people are considered recovered from the 107,912 positive cases, an increase of 164 from May 2.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 3 (164) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (149).

Hospitalizations

38 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 3, down 5 from May 2. A total of 4,147 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 57 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.