No deaths, 155 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 921

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 155 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing February 3, bringing the total positives since testing began to 98,034.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 921 as of February 3. That’s up 8 cases from February 2.

The last time active positives were that low was Aug. 16, 2020, when 939 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,207 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

23 were in Williams County

19 were in Burleigh County

17 were in Cass County

14 were in Grand Forks County

12 were in Ward County

9 were in Morton County

8 was in Stark County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported, the fifth day in a row that has happened and the first time since early in the pandemic in 2020.

A total of 1,422 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,176 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 229 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 17 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 95,691 people are considered recovered from the 98,034 positive cases, an increase of 132 people from February 2.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 3 (132) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (155).

Hospitalizations

42 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 1, down 3 from February 1. A total of 3,794 people have been hospitalized since reporting began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 52 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.