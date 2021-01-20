No deaths, 158 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,177

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 158 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing January 19, bringing the total positives since testing began to 96,222.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,177 as of January 19. That’s down 57 cases from January 18.

The last time active positives were that low was Aug. 19, when 1,163 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,197 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

21 were in Burleigh County

18 were in Ward County

16 were in Cass County

15 were in Grand Forks County

16 were in Williams County

10 were in Stark County

6 were in Morton County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 1,386 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,141 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 219 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 26 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 93,658 people are considered recovered from the 96,222 positive cases, an increase of 171 people from January 18.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 19 (171) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (158).

Hospitalizations

55 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 19, down 33 from January 18. A total of 3,723 people have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 51 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.