No deaths, 196 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,171

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 196 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on April 6, bringing the total positives since testing began to 104,167.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,171 as of April 6. That’s up 29 cases from April 5.

The last time active positives were at that level was January 22, when 1,112 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,427. They declined to 560 on February 28 but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the new positives:

  • 77 were in Cass County
  • 33 were in Grand Forks County
  • 32 were in Burleigh County
  • 8 were in Stark County
  • 5 were in Morton County
  • 4 were in Ward County
  • 1 were in Williams County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 1,468 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,212 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 245 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 11 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 101,528 people are considered recovered from the 104,167 positive cases, an increase of 157 from April 5.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 6 (157) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (196).

Hospitalizations

30 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 6, no change from April 5. A total of 3,975 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 55 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

