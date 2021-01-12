3 deaths, 248 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,763

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 248 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing January 11, bringing the total positives since testing began to 94,968.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,763 as of January 11. That’s down 118 cases from January 10.

The last time active positives were that low was Aug. 26, when 1,734 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,222, and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

44 were in Cass County

35 were in Burleigh County

23 were in Grand Forks County

19 were in Ward County

15 were in Williams County

12 were in Morton County

6 were in Stark County

Deaths

Three new deaths were reported:

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 70s from Williams County.

A total of 1,355 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,114 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 217 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 24 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 91,850 people are considered recovered from the 94,968 positive cases, an increase of 185 people from January 10.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 11 (185) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (248).

Hospitalizations

70 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 11, down 4 from January 10.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 50 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.