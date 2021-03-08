No deaths, 28 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases are 578

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on March 7, bringing the total positives since testing began to 100,419.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 578 as of March 7. That’s down 38 cases from March 6.

The last time active positives were that low was July 10, 2020, when 561 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,425 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

7 were in Cass County

3 was in Williams County

3 were in Stark County

3 were in Ward County

2 were in Grand Forks County

1 was in Morton County

None in Burleigh County

Deaths

No deaths were reported

A total of 1,449 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,200 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 238 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 10 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 98,392 people are considered recovered from the 100,419 positive cases, an increase of 54 from March 6.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on March 7 (54) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (28).

Hospitalizations

22 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of March 7, a decrease of 1 from March 6. A total of 3,883 people have been hospitalized since pandemic recordkeeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 53 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.