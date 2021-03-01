No deaths, 45 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 571

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 28, bringing the total positives since testing began to 99,852.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 571 as of February 28. That’s down 34 cases from February 27.

The last time active positives were that low was July 10, 2020, when 562 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,425 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

19 were in Cass County

5 were in Ward County

5 were in Burleigh County

2 were in Stark County

2 were in Williams County

1 was in Grand Forks County

0 were in Morton County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 1,445 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,196 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 237 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 9 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 97,836 people are considered recovered from the 99,852 positive cases, an increase of 69 people from February 27.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 28 (69) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (45).

Hospitalizations

25 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 28, up 4 from February 27. A total of 3,871 people have been hospitalized since pandemic recordkeeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 53 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.