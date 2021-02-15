No deaths, 47 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 767

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 14, bringing the total positives since testing began to 98,643.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 767 as of February 14. That’s up 5 cases from February 13.

The last time active positives were that low was July 29, 2020, when 766 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,403 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

6 were in Ward County

6 were in Burleigh County

4 were in Grand Forks County

4 were in Cass County

3 were in Williams County

1 was in Stark County

1 was in Morton County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 1,431 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,186 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 234 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 11 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 96,445 people are considered recovered from the 98,643 positive cases, an increase of 38 people from February 13.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 14 (38) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (47).

Hospitalizations

42 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 14, up 4 from February 13. A total of 3,837 people have been hospitalized since reporting began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 52 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.