No deaths, 55 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,019

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 2, bringing the total positives since testing began to 107,763.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,019 as of May 1. That’s down 11 cases from May 1.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,437. They declined to 591 on February 28 but then began rising once more. The active cases have been bubbling above the 1,000 mark for more than a month.

Of the new positives:

18 were in Burleigh County

7 were in Ward County

6 were in Cass County

6 were in Morton County

4 were in Stark County

2 were in Grand Forks County

0 were in Williams County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 1,494 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,228 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 256 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 8 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 105,250 people are considered recovered from the 107,763 positive cases, an increase of 62 from May 1.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 2 (62) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (55).

Hospitalizations

43 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 2, up 1 from May 1. A total of 4,138 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 57 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.