No deaths, 56 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 921

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 56 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on March 28, bringing the total positives since testing began to 102,639.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 921 as of March 28. That’s down 60 cases from March 27.

The last time active positives were that low was August 1, 2020, when 917 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,427 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

25 were in Cass County

6 were in Burleigh County

4 were in Grand Forks County

4 were in Morton County

3 were in Ward County

2 were in Williams County

1 was in Stark County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 1,466 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,208 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 244 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 14 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 100,252 people are considered recovered from the 102,639 positive cases, an increase of 70 from March 27.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on March 28 (70) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (56).

Hospitalizations

18 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of March 28, down 3 from March 27. A total of 3,350 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 54 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.