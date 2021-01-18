No deaths, 69 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,377

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 69 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing January 17, bringing the total positives since testing began to 95,934.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,377 as of January 17. That’s down 83 cases from January 16.

The last time active positives were that low was Aug. 23, when 1,356 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,195, and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

29 were in Cass County

13 were in Burleigh County

3 were in Ward County

3 were in Williams County

3 were in Morton County

2 were in Grand Forks County

1 was in Stark County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 1,384 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,141 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 219 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 24 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 93,173 people are considered recovered from the 95,934 positive cases, an increase of 102 people from January 16.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 17 (102) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (69).

Hospitalizations

91 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 17, up 6 from January 16. A total of 3,710 people have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 51 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.