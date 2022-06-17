BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The drought that a year ago had enveloped all of North Dakota has dissipated.

This week’s monitoring report shows no areas of the state are in any drought categories. The entire state experienced some level of drought a year ago, with two-thirds of North Dakota in extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories.

The report says much of the High Plains region has seen beneficial rainfall and temperatures averaging near- to below-normal over the past 30 days.

Spring planting is a bit behind because of overly wet conditions lately.

Some farmers are still working to get their crops in the field, which is later than normal.