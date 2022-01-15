No one injured in snowplow crash on I-94

Blue siren flasher on the police car at night. Siren on police car flashing, close-up. Police light and siren on the car in action. Emergency flashing police siren during night period. Police signal flasher isolated.

A North Dakota Department of Transportation snow plow was rearended and damaged during a crash this afternoon.

The snowplow was blading snow in the right lane on I-94 near Jamestown when a Freightliner semi hit the plow near the passenger side.

The semi went into the ditch and overturned, and the snow blade was damaged.

No one was injured in the crash.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 32-year-old Minnesota man, was charged with careless driving.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.