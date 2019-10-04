No one seriously hurt in school bus-moose crash

CRARY, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus full of volleyball players crashed into a moose in northern North Dakota.

The State Patrol says the collision occurred about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 2 near Crary. The bus sustained significant front end damage when it struck the moose which was standing in the roadway.

Twenty-five members of the Dunseith High School volleyball team were on board. Two were checked for injuries. The 78-year-old bus driver was not hurt.