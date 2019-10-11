No oversize vehicle travel in most of ND due to weather

The North Dakota Highway Patrol notes on its Facebook page that oversize vehicle travel has been pretty much shut down in most of North Dakota due to the winter storm.

“No Oversize Travel in SE, NE and SW regions of ND,” the patrol posts. “No Oversize in Sheridan County, Bottineau County, McHenry County, southern Ward County and eastern McLean County in the NW region.”

The Highway Patrol also advises motorists traveling east on US 2, or southeast along US 52 from Minot to stop and find accommodations in Minot or at locations before reaching Minot.

“If this becomes an extended closure, access to hotel rooms, parking, or restaurants will become limited,” the patrol notes on its Facebook page.