NOAA releases weather outlook, predicts cooler, wetter winter for North Dakota

State News

by: FOX8 News

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its winter weather outlook on Thursday.

The forecast for December through February makes special mention of the ongoing La Nina’s impact on conditions.

>Snowy, freezing winter predicted for much of US, Farmers’ Almanac says

“With La Nina well established and expected to persist through the upcoming 2020 winter season, we anticipate the typical, cooler, wetter North, and warmer, drier South, as the most likely outcome of winter weather that the U.S. will experience this year,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

North Dakota could see cooler-than-normal temperatures, according to the maps from NOAA.

(Image courtesy: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

While the probability is uncertain on temperatures, the NOAA notes an increased likelihood that much of the state experiences a wet winter.

“Wetter-than-average conditions are most likely across the northern tier of the U.S., extending from the Pacific Northwest, across the Northern Plains, Great Lakes and into the Ohio Valley, as well as Hawaii and northern Alaska,” NOAA said.

(Image courtesy: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Senior Flu Clinic

Thursday's Forecast: Chilly and windy again

NDC OCT 15

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

St. Mary's Volleyball

Nedrose Volleyball

Nedrose Football

New Salem Football

Intermodal Train

Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

BPD License Scanners

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/14

Breast Cancer & Mental Health

KX Gives Back

Veterans Voices: Sgt. Grant Schafer

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/14

Wednesday's Forecast: Cold and very windy

NDC OCT 14

WDA Girl's Swimming

Class B Volleyball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss